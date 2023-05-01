Forgive the kids if they’re a bit excited for BC Youth Week.
The first week of May is devoted to the cause each year in the province.
“Its goal is to promote awareness of youth, and is an opportunity to learn from the young people in their community. This year Penticton has a focus on youth food accessibility,” explained a press release from the Penticton & District Community Arts Council.
The council, along with Foundry Penticton and other non-profits and businesses, is running the activities.
The fun includes: Pages Across Generations: A Youth and Senior Zine Project, set for Wednesday, 4-5:30 p.m., at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre.
There is no cost to attend. Youth between the ages of 12 and 24, and seniors 55-plus are invited to take part in the initiative, which will result in an electronic magazine.
Another event is the Groovy Heads Painting Project, which goes Saturday, 2:30-4:30 p.m., at the Penticton Public Library auditorium. Participants will paint cardboard heads that will be displayed in the front window of The Grooveyard. There is no cost to attend.
The week concludes with a roller-skating party on Friday, 4-7 p.m., at the Activate Penticton outdoor rink.
Youth between the ages of 12 and 18 can take advantage of free bus transit this week to get around. (Kids under 12 ride for free anyway).
For the full list of Youth Week events, visit www.pentictonartscouncil.com/youth-week-2023.