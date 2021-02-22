The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

6:45 a.m. Lewes Avenue, Summerland. Alarm.

10:48 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Alarm.

11:19 a.m. Quebec Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:46 p.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.

3:34 p.m. Teal Court, Oliver. Minor fire.

5:27 p.m. Cottonwood Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.

6:26 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Burning complaint.

10:38 p.m. White Lake Road, Kaleden.

Monday

1:58 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Public service.

2:41 a.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Alarm.