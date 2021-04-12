While still only partway through a trial on charges of assaulting two boys in a Kaleden park last summer, Bryan Lamb has made significant headway in the four other criminal cases against him.
Lamb, 51, on Friday stood trial on a single count of uttering threats May 31, 2020, against the manager of the Skaha Lake Liquor Store. A date for a decision in that case was to be set Monday.
Then, on April 19, Lamb’s trial on the Kaleden assault charges is set to resume, and a separate trial on a single count of possession of stolen property is scheduled to start that same day,
Meanwhile, two other cases against Lamb have concluded.
On Feb. 11, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail for spitting on a police officer on Aug. 23, 2020. And on March 30 the Crown stayed charges of assault with a weapon and breach of a court order in connection with an incident Aug. 18, 2020.
Friday’s trial on the charge of uttering threats included testimony from three witnesses, including the clerk and manager who were working at the liquor store on the day in question.
The clerk, Abhishek Arora, testified Lamb entered the store carrying a jug of milk and became angry when asked to leave by the manager, who accused Lamb of trespassing in the attached pub at an earlier date.
“It got a little bit heated,” said Arora, who described Lamb becoming agitated and “mumbling” something like: “You don’t know me. I’ll come back and burn your store. I’ll show you what I can do.”
Arora said Lamb also picked up a glass tip jar on the counter as if to smash it, but didn’t.
Police were eventually called and Lamb was arrested outside.
The store manager also testified, but she was largely unintelligible on the teleconference through which The Herald attended, and it was unclear from her evidence if Lamb threatened to harm her or the store.
That distinction is critical, noted Judge Greg Koturbash, because Lamb is charged with uttering a threat to cause bodily harm, not damage property.
Lamb’s other ongoing trial, involving the alleged assaults of two boys, has so far featured just a single day of testimony back on Feb. 1.
The eldest alleged victim, who is now 10, told the court he was at the basketball court in Pioneer Park with a group of friends when Lamb, for no apparent reason, choked and slapped the boy, did the same to a four-year-old who was also present, and then took off running. Lamb was chased by parents and eventually held for arrest by an off-duty police officer.
That incident occurred just two days after Lamb spit on a police officer while being arrested for causing a disturbance in Penticton.
Lamb was granted bail in February, but turned himself in again after being unable to meet some of the strict conditions of his release.