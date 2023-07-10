Osoyoos RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin, who was reported missing on July 7, 2023.
Carlos Aranda Burgoin was last seen on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Osoyoos.
Description of Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin: Hispanic male, 30 years old, five feet, 10 inches (178 cm), 150 pounds (68 kg), brown hair, brown beard, brown eyes, mole on his neck.
He was last seen wearing grey pants, a green and black hoodie and black sneakers. He might be wearing the same clothes on the day he went missing.
Carlos Aranda Burgoin is a Mexican National who has only been in Canada for one month. Police are very concerned for Carlos Aranda Burgoin’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos Aranda Burgoin is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).