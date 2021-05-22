Involuntarily committing people for treatment of severe addictions and mental-health issues is among the big ideas being floated by the presumed front-runner in the BC Liberal leadership race.
“It’s not a step we take lightly, but it’s a step that’s absolutely necessary,” Kevin Falcon said in a telephone interview Friday at the tail end of the week in which he officially tossed his hat into the ring.
Falcon, who held multiple cabinet positions under former Liberal premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark before leaving politics in 2013, said his views on social issues are partly informed by the 10 years he spent volunteering with Street to Home, a non-profit that has helped build thousands of units of social housing.
“The reality of anyone who works on the streets or has ever worked with this severely mentally ill and addicted population knows that they are fully and completely incapable of making rational decisions in their own best interest,” said Falcon.
“And so, what’s needed is a government that will compassionately remove them from the streets, put them into 24/7 care, get them stabilized, get them medicated on the kind of medication that can control their mental health issues, help them control their drug addictions if that’s the case, and keep them there until such time as we can reintegrate them back into society with proper support.”
Falcon is the third declared candidate in the Liberal leadership race, which the party is hoping will kick-start a complete rebuild that launches it back into power.
Opponents have suggested Falcon, by virtue of his past experience in government, is not the right person to help the party start a new chapter, but he sees it differently.
“We haven’t got time to strap on training wheels on individuals and hope for the best,” said Falcon, who also supports changing the party’s name ahead of the next scheduled provincial election in 2024.
“I genuinely believe that at this point in our province’s history, we need an experienced, competent leader that, on Day 1, is going to know exactly what needs to be done for this province and this party.”
Falcon took a crack at the Liberal leadership in 2011, but came up short against Clark. He left politics two years later to spend more time with his family and then took a lucrative job with a property developer.
But having surveyed the political landscape, he believes his family – and others – need him to help get B.C. back on course.
Falcon said the NDP has introduced or raised 23 taxes, which has lifted B.C.’s marginal tax rate to the highest in North America, while focusing its attention on the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to the detriment of places like the Okanagan, where the Liberals invested heavily while in office from 2001 to 2017.
He cited as examples the Bennett Bridge in Kelowna, which opened in 2008 while he was transportation minister, and the Highway 97 widening project between Summerland and Peachland, which was completed in 2010.
Those kind of mega-projects, which also included hospital expansions in Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna, have dried up in the Okanagan since the NDP took office, but Falcon said he’d try to reverse that trend.
“We have to reflect and understand that this is going to be an area of continued growth, continued population growth as people are attracted to the incredible lifestyle that the Okanagan affords,” said Falcon.
“I just want to make sure there’s someone in Victoria like myself who’s paying attention and cares about the area.”
The other declared Liberal leadership candidates are Vancouver man Gavin Dew, a political strategist and long-time party loyalist, and Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. Kelowna-Mission rookie MLA Renee Merrifield is also rumoured to be considering entering race.