The latest Vital Signs report is now available online.
An annual effort of the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, the report compiles statistical indicators that help paint a picture of the region’s well-being.
“The report is a really useful tool for organizations and charities, for municipalities and for volunteers to learn about issues in our community that need addressing,” said Sarah Trudeau, the foundation’s manager of grants and community initiatives, in a press release.
“We’re thrilled that by going online, more people will be able to find up-to-date information exactly when they need it.”
Data is organized into 10 sections following the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, such as housing, health and education.
“By understanding local areas of need, we can help individuals give back to their community. It also helps the foundation determine the many types of projects, programs and events that we will fund to make our community a better place to live,” said Trudeau.
Check out Vital Signs at www.okanagan-similkameen-vital-signs.tracking-progress.org.