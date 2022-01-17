Attendance at three Penticton schools fell low enough last week to trigger notifications to parents and the Interior Health Authority, but not to close the facilities.
B.C. students returned to classes Jan. 10 after a Christmas break that was extended by one week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant.
In advance of schools reopening, B.C. health officials said local administrators will closely monitor student and staff absences to watch for signs of COVID-19 transmission at schools. If a certain threshold – described as a “potential activity signal” – is reached at a school, administrators will alert their local health authority to investigate and determine if any additional safety measures are required, up to and including closure.
Those unspecified thresholds were met at Uplands Elementary, Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret Secondary, with parents being advised by letter on Friday. The schools reopened as usual on Monday.
“Based on a review of attendance patterns, we have reached a threshold this past week that means that both School District 67 and Interior Health officials are involved in monitoring school attendance to determine if further actions are needed,” state the letters, all of which use the same language to describe the situation.
“We will be sure to keep you updated if additional actions are recommended. In the meantime, we strongly encourage everyone to complete a daily health check, stay home when they are sick, and seek testing when recommended.”
Without providing numbers, Todd Manuel, superintendent of School District 67, said in an email Monday that student absenteeism last week at Uplands, Pen-Hi and Maggie was sufficiently higher than what’s typically seen at this time of year to trigger the alerts to parents and Interior Health.
“It is important to emphasize that this messaging does not mean we are considering a functional closure but simply highlights that we are closely monitoring attendance trends and are asking parents and guardians to contact schools when their child is away,” said Manuel.
“Interior Health has not reported any additional concerns for these school communities at this time.”
As of Friday, at least four schools around B.C. had been placed into functional closures due to a lack of staff, including Armstrong Elementary in the North Okanagan.
Teachers at that school cited unsafe work conditions due to approximately 15% of students being granted exemptions to a rule requiring them to wear masks in class.
The school reported on its website Sunday that three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.
Just days before school restarted, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said the sheer volume of COVID-19 cases expected to be caused by the Omicron variant meant schools would no longer issue public exposure alerts, and instead rely on attendance levels as the proverbial canary in the coalmine.
Just like the rest of B.C., COVID-19 case counts have spiked across the South Okanagan in recent weeks.
There were 306 new cases reported in Penticton the week of Jan. 2-8, up from 155 the week prior, according to the most recent information available from the B.C. Centre for the Disease Control. Summerland recorded 63 new cases, up from 41, while Oliver-Osoyoos saw 66 new cases, up from 22.