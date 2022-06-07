A former Osoyoos winemaker has been granted one of the French government’s highest honours.
Caroline Schaller, who spent nearly five years at Osoyoos Larose Estate Winery, was awarded the honorary title of Chevalier (Knight) in the Ordre du Mérite Agricole, a prestigious recognition granted by the Ministry of Agriculture of the French Republic, highlighting the unique place that agriculture, food and the culinary arts play in the history, economy and culture of France.
“The award honours distinguished members of the agricultural community and Ms. Schaller is being distinguished for her special merits in that field and for her contribution to the dissemination of French culinary culture at large,” explained a press release from the Consulate general of France in Vancouver.
Schaller, who’s originally from Toulouse in the south of France, leaned on her roots to help Larose develop a range of Bordeaux-style red wines and offer a co-op program for young French winemakers.
She left Larose in January to join Rainmaker Wines in Oliver.
Schaller is now the fifth member of the order in B.C., joining three Vancouver restauranteurs and a wine expert on the list.