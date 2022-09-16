Jack Hundial, a city councillor from Surrey who announced his candidacy for Penticton City Council on Aug. 30, 2022 says he is withdrawing from the race.
Candidates have until today at 4 p.m. to withdraw or else their name will be on the ballot.
On Facebook Hundial wrote...
Hi team. It is with sadness that due to a rapid decline in the health of a family member that I will not be continuing with my campaign at this time. I have always believed in family first and will not have the time to dedicate to this important campaign over the next month.
However, I will continue to raise issues and support like minded candidates who want the best for a healthy and progressive Penticton. Please make sure you get out and vote on October 15 for the future you want.