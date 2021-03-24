New cases of COVID-19 in B.C. continue to be well above the level of recent weeks.
A total of 716 new cases were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday across the province, including 38 new cases in the Interior Health region.
New daily cases are running about 20% higher than they were earlier this month.
The Wednesday figure of 716 new cases is not far off the peak one-day number so far this year of 761, on Jan. 7.
Of the new cases, about 10% were caused by variants of concern, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
As of Wednesday, 582,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., of which 87,180 were second doses.
Since the onset of the pandemic
in early 2020, 93,969 British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 86,857 people have recovered; 1,441 people have died; and there are 5,573 active cases.
Currently, 303 people are being treated for the disease in hospital, of whom 85 are in intensive care.
Meanwhile, more than 1,400 laid-off tourism and hospitality workers will provide non-clinical help with the COVID-19 immunization rollout in British Columbia.
Premier John Horgan says the province has partnered with 14 hard-hit businesses across the province to help get some of their employees back to work.
He says the companies or organizations include Air Canada, WestJet, Vancouver International Airport, Vancouver Canucks, Tourism Whistler, B.C. Business Council and the B.C. Chamber of Commerce.
Ceres Terminals Canada, which operates the cruise port at Vancouver's Canada Place, is also providing staff to work in the mass immunization clinics across the province.
Regional vice-president Kathy deLisser says the cruise ship industry has been hit hard and the partnership helps B.C. residents get immunized and begin travelling again.
Horgan says B.C.'s vaccination program has seen success but the province has also seen a recent increase in cases, which means
residents must continue to follow public health guidelines.
“All of us are tired of this,” he told a news conference Wednesday. “We’re just exhausted with COVID-19.
“But we are not out of the woods yet. We have several more miles to go before we rest.”