An Okanagan MP has denounced former B.C. Premier Christy Clark for criticizing the federal Conservatives as becoming too extreme.
Tracy Gray, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, took to Twitter to respond to comments made by Clark in support of Tory leadership hopeful Jean Charest. Gray, like many MPs, is endorsing Charest’s rival Pierre Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the leadership race.
“Those of us from B.C. remember Clark for supporting Canada’s first carbon tax, crushing small business, making car insurance among the most expensive in Canada & calling people dinosaurs who disagreed with her,” Gray said.
“Forgive me if I’m not interested in her views on Conservative politics.”
The BC Liberal party, which most recently governed the province from 2001 until 2017, is considered an alliance of federal Conservatives and federal Liberals, united by their common desire to try to keep the NDP out of office.
Federal Conservative Party members are now voting on a leader to replace Erin O’Toole. The result will be announced Sept. 10.
Along with Gray, the Okanagan’s other two Tory MPs, Dan Albas and Mel Arnold, are supporting Poilievre.
Thousands of people have turned out at rallies in the Okanagan to support Poilievre.