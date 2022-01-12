Crews from the District of Summerland were called out three times to repair broken watermains over the frigid holiday season.
“Fixing a watermain where it’s – 20 C, plus wind chill, makes things challenging,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in his report to council this week.
“Exploratory excavation with frost in the ground, complicated by water pouring in the hole from a broken line, and vacuum trucks and tenders seizing up certainly adds to the complexity.”
Statt, who just completed his first year as CAO, said the most challenging of the three incidents saw water travel underground through an old wood stave watermain and bubble to the surface about 30 metres away from the break, making it difficult for crews to locate the problem.
The weather was slightly better for the City of Penticton crew that was dispatched Wednesday to repair a watermain break on Haven Hill Road.
The mid-morning rupture closed the busy street between Johnson Road and Eckhardt Avenue.