More public washrooms are opening up for the season in Penticton.
As of Monday, facilities are now open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Skaha Lake Park, Jubilee Pavilion and Lakawanna Park.
Other public washrooms, which remained open over winter, will have their hours extended to match the others. Those facilities are located at: Okanagan Park, Activate Penticton outdoor rink, Riverside Park, Sudbury Beach and Lions Park.
Separate washroom facilities are due to reopen May 19 at Okanagan Lake Marina and May 20 in the alley behind the 200 block of Main Street.