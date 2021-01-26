At least one staff cut was “extremely suspicious” and went too deep as the District of Summerland hunkered down for the pandemic last spring, according to an arbitrator who ordered the employee be rehired.
The arbitration focused on the April 16, 2020, layoff of Lara Rudniski, a meter technician for the district’s power utility. She was one of 35 employees – representing about a quarter of municipal staff – who were let go as the district sought to cut costs in the early days of COVID-19.
(The ruling from the B.C. Labour Board was issued in November 2020, but only published online this week.)
Rudniski, who is a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, had been testing, installing and repairing electrical meters for the district since her hiring in 2004. After her layoff, the work was done by powerline technicians from the same IBEW local.
However, a new powerline technician had been hired just 10 days before Rudniski’s layoff, which the union claimed effectively violated seniority provisions in the collective agreement.
In reply, the district argued the collective agreement gives it the right to manage its operations as required, including responding to anticipated changes in the demand for power.
But arbitrator Paul Love didn’t buy it, instead describing Rudniski’s layoff as “arbitrary.”
“I am not persuaded by the employer’s information that, due to COVID-19, there was a reduced electricity demand due to closure of some of the district’s services, such as the recreation or community centre,” wrote Love.
“There could equally be an increased demand as quarantined persons would use additional electricity to watch movies or television, game, or use power tools in renovation projects.”
Love also found there was plenty of work available for Rudniski at the time, and went on to suggest the district used the pandemic as cover to replace her.
“The timing of this layoff in relation to the work commencement of the new (powerline technician) is extremely suspicious,” wrote Love, whose doubts were “enhanced by the lack of clear evidence” on the matter from the district’s human resources manager, Marnie Manders, and power utility manager Jeremy Storvold.
The arbitrator ordered Rudniski be rehired immediately and made whole financially for the time she was off work.
Graham Statt, who started as the district’s chief administrative officer earlier this month, confirmed in an email Tuesday that Rudniski is back at work and that he stands by the staffing decisions that preceded him.
“It was the district's view that it respected all of its collective agreement obligations when it laid off employees,” said Statt.
“A municipal budget must be balanced. It is the view of the district that the staff reductions made were necessary in order to achieve that.”