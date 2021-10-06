Fresh fuel is cranking up the temperature of a simmering legal feud between Penticton’s mayor and his own family.
The dispute, which centres on the family owned Greer Block building in downtown Penticton, entered the court system on Aug. 26, when John Vassilaki filed a notice of claim that names as defendants his brother, Nicholas Vassilakakis; Nicholas’s two sons, Florio and George Vassilakakis; and The Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen.
(John shortened his surname years ago and for clarity this article will follow the style used in the lawsuit by referring to the parties by their given names only.)
The plaintiffs fired back this week with responses to John’s claim, plus a counter-claim filed by Nicholas alone that alleges Nicholas was assaulted by John in June 2020.
At issue is the ownership and operation of Greer Block, which features The Cellar on the ground floor and five rental apartments above.
John claims he purchased the building with Nicholas in 2013 on the understanding that John would be a silent partner and Nicholas was to look after the building’s finances while also owning and operating The Cellar.
Besides alleging the defendants later conspired to keep him from receiving his fair share of the building’s rental revenue – estimated by John at $90,000 per year – John also claims The Cellar hasn’t been paying its fair share of related expenses, such as sewage and water utilities, all while enjoying below-market rent.
The defendants’ responses reject those claims – and just about everything else in John’s lawsuit.
Nicholas also took things a step further in his counter-claim, which alleges he was “wrongfully and intentionally assaulted and battered” by John in June 2020.
The incident allegedly resulted in Nicholas suffering shock, shoulder injuries, and difficulties sleeping and concentrating for which he’s now seeking unspecified compensation.
Nicholas “is entitled to these damages given the distress and humiliation caused by the plaintiff’s behaviour, including mental and physical distress, pain, anguish, grief, humiliation and similar matters caused by the plaintiff’s conduct,” states Nicholas’s counter-claim.
None of the allegations has been tested in court.
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter declined Wednesday to reveal if police were called to investigate the alleged assault.
“In general, the RCMP do not disclose the existence or non-existence of an investigation unless there is a public safety component to the matter,” said Hunter in an email.
Vassilaki is not commenting on the matter as it’s before the courts.
All parties now have 35 days to gather documents that could be used at trial.