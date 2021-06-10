Mounties are now dealing with a triple-homicide investigation in Naramata.
Police say investigators discovered a woman’s lifeless body inside a home on the 3900 block of 3rd Street in Naramata they visited around 5 p.m. on Wednesday as part of their ongoing probe into the deaths of brothers Carlos and Erick Fryer last month.
“Officers found the home was insecure, however, no one answered the door. Officers entered the residence to ensure the well-being of the occupants. Once inside, the body of an adult woman was discovered. Her death is being investigated as a homicide,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crimes Unit in a press release Thursday.
“The investigation into the May deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer is progressing and we know that their deaths were not a random act and likely connected to local drug and gang activities.”
Forensic experts have now descended upon the 3rd Street home to look for evidence.
“We know that news of another homicide in the community of Naramata will be concerning,” said Penticton Supt. Brian Hunter in the release.
“These appear to be targeted acts, and this type of violence, related to drug and gang activities, is not normal in our community. Additional police resources have been brought into the area and you can expect to see a higher police presence in the days ahead. Now is the time for anyone with information to come forward.”
The bodies of the Fryer brothers, who resided in Kamloops, were discovered by hikers May 10 in a wooded area off the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road, approximately two kilometres from the Naramata village centre.
Police are appealing for anyone with video footage or any other information relevant to the investigation to call the Major Crimes Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.