West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom said he was not surprised by Statistic Canada numbers recently released that show the population of West Kelowna continues to grow rapidly.
According to information gathered during last year’s census, West Kelowna grew by 11% to 36,078 people, only 800 fewer than Penticton.
However, Milsom noted that according to BC Stats, the estimated population of West Kelowna as of 2021 was higher at 38,311, up 4% since 2020. Those same BC Stats show Penticton’s estimated population at 36,362, lower than West Kelowna’s.
“I think they’ve used a different number of dwellings,” said Milsom. “I do believe the B.C. Stat numbers are probably closer to what the reality is.”
Milsom said the growing population brings opportunities and challenges.
Despite summer wildfires bringing thick smoke to the Okanagan, Milsom said he doesn’t think it will affect the Okanagan’s popularity.
“There are too many good things here for people to enjoy,” he said, noting climate change will be impacting municipalities across Canada.
“We are a desirable place and will be for many years,” he said.
The growth in West Kelowna will continue, said Milsom, and the city is anticipating that the population for the municipally will be closer to 50,000 by 2040, not including those who live on Westbank First Nation land.
West Kelowna’s population density has also increased, from 264.4 people per square kilometre in 2016 to 295.5 people per square kilometre in 2021.
Milsom said population density will continue to rise, noting West Kelowna’s current housing mix is some 74% single-family homes, 9% duplexes, 7% townhouses and 10% apartment units.
Analysis done by consultants forecast that in 20 years the housing mix will change to some 53% single-family homes, 27% apartments, 14% townhouses and 6% duplexes.
With the increasing population, West Kelowna is planning for where these additional people will live and how they will get around.
The city is currently seeking public feedback for the third phase of its official community plan update and the first phase of its master transportation plan update.
The proposed update to the OCP will see urban centres at Westbank and Boucherie, with buildings of up to 12 storeys in Westbank and six storeys in Boucherie.
As well, the city has identified five neighbourhood centres offering nearby services for daily living, including Lakeview Heights, Rose Valley, Goats Peak, Gellatly Bay and Shannon Lake/Smith Creek.
Milsom said the city is looking for feedback on what is and isn’t working from the transportation point of view.
The city wants to hear from residents about their concerns about travelling along the highway.
“A lot of them will probably express concerns with having to wait at the lights, the congestion on the highway and also, I’m sure we’ll continue to hear feedback with re-gards to the couplet,” said Milsom.
Residents can share their thoughts about future land use and transportation by dropping by pop-up displays at the Westbank Library, Royal LePage Place Arena, tonight’s West Kelowna Warriors game as well as online at OurWK.ca.