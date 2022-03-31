Seven motels changed hands last year in the South Okanagan as investment surged in Canada’s accommodation sector, according to a new report from Colliers.
The seven deals in this region totalled $35.9 million and covered 293 rooms in Summerland, Penticton and Osoyoos. Those transactions made up about one-fifth of the 39 deals across B.C. last year worth $459 million.
“Private investors were the primary buyers of hotels and resorts in the region last year,” said Russell Beaudry, senior director of hotels for Colliers and one of the authors of the 2022 Canadian Hotel Investment Report, in an email Thursday.
“These groups are patient owners with long-term investment horizons. Typically, these types of properties are purchased to reposition and enhance existing operations.”
Beaudry pointed to the new hotel going up near the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre as another example of such long-term investment in the region.
As for the heightened market activity in the South Okanagan, Beaudry suggested the region was somewhat insulated from the worst impacts of the pandemic.
“Leisure markets have been performing relatively well and limited-service hotels and motels have been winners when compared to larger metro areas,” he explained.
“Drive-to leisure demand and transient travel have kept many smaller and resort-oriented markets at or near pre-Covid levels. The industry is also optimistic for this summer’s peak travel season with many operators having a good number of reservations on the books.”
Colliers reported just one other hotel deal in the Okanagan in 2021. It involved the 30-room Schell Motel in Vernon, which traded hands for $1.7 million.
On the national level, there were a total of 163 sales valued at $2 billion, up from just $400 million in 2020 as investors worked through pandemic-inspired jitters.
Colliers’ reported noted that approximately 40% of the properties that changed hands are earmarked for redevelopment or alternate uses, such as social housing.
Indeed, the largest transaction last year in this province involved the 195-room Patricia Hotel in downtown Vancouver that BC Housing acquired for $63.8 million.
Summary of 2021 motel sales in the South Okanagan:
1. Bowmont Motel, Penticton
$4.4M, 45 rooms
2. Flamingo Motel, Penticton
$1.8M, 25 rooms
3. Spanish Villa, Penticton
$5.5M, 69 rooms
4. Richter Pass Motor Inn, Osoyoos
$4.7M, 48 rooms
5. Best Western Sunrise Inn, Osoyoos
$9M, 67 rooms
6. Westridge Motor Inn, Osoyoos
$6.9M, 33 rooms
7. La Punta Norte Guest House, Summerland
$3.6M, 6 rooms
Source: Colliers, 2022 Canadian Hotel Investment Report.