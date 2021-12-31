Tom W. Hall of Penticton, a well-known nature photographer in the 1960s and 1970s took this as part of a series of photos in Penticton on Dec. 30, 1968. That day it was -27.2 which still holds as the coldest day on record in Penticton. The -27.2 was without the windchill. This historic photo was supplied to The Herald by Hall’s daughter, Judie Schinz.
Most Popular
Articles
- Happy ending: boy reunited with his mother
- Wild chase leads to even wilder story in court
- Farewells 2021
- RCMP requests public assistance locating child after parental abduction
- UPDATE: Bike shop owner has history with police
- B.C. reports 2,046 new COVID-19 infections with high demand for tests
- Vees sign goalie Carter Serhyenko from WHL
- Summerland is Ford country
- Outpouring of support for struck Vernon woman
- No rush to start ‘critical’ supportive housing project
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.