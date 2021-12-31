Tom W. Hall of Penticton, a well-known nature photographer in the 1960s and 1970s took this as part of a series of photos in Penticton on Dec. 30, 1968. That day it was -27.2 which still holds as the coldest day on record in Penticton. The -27.2 was without the windchill. This historic photo was supplied to The Herald by Hall’s daughter, Judie Schinz.