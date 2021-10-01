Good Deeds

Grand Exalted Ruler for Elks Canada Maurice W. Koszman, visiting B.C. from Bengough, Sask. (third from the right), presents Starfish Pack Program organizers (the Rotary Club of Penticton) with a $5,000 cheque after the Elks volunteers organized their weekly backpacks. Looking on are volunteers, along with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. To learn more about this worthwhile project visit: starfishpack.com/penticton.