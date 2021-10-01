Grand Exalted Ruler for Elks Canada Maurice W. Koszman, visiting B.C. from Bengough, Sask. (third from the right), presents Starfish Pack Program organizers (the Rotary Club of Penticton) with a $5,000 cheque after the Elks volunteers organized their weekly backpacks. Looking on are volunteers, along with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. To learn more about this worthwhile project visit: starfishpack.com/penticton.
