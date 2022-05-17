Public consultation will start next week on a contentious housing development proposed for the northeast corner of Penticton.
City council voted 4-2 on Tuesday to open dialogue on a proposed amendment to the Official Community Plan required for Canadian Horizons to move forward with its plans for a country estate-type development with 112 single-family homes at 1050 Spiller Rd. at the foot of the Naramata Bench.
The consultation effort is meant simply to gauge the public’s appetite for development on the 51-hectare site, which is designated for growth in the OCP.
“I’m not saying this is the perfect plan. I’m not saying that I’m behind it. I’m just saying this application has enough merit to warrant going to public (engagement),” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield in support of the consultation process.
Once that consultation is complete, city staff will return to council with a report. The project requires amendments to the local zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan, which would trigger a formal public hearing later if council decides to carry on with the process.
Canadian Horizons, the company behind the project, came up with the new plan after city council voted last year to stop a 300-home version in its tracks without even going to a public hearing.
The two opposing votes Tuesday – with Mayor John Vassilaki absent – were cast by Coun. James Miller, who raised questions about the lack of a fresh geotechnical report for the site and the potential impacts on the environment, and Coun. Katie Robinson, who said the new proposal is still too dense for her liking.
And it’s still too dense for the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench, which formed to fight off the last proposal and is gearing up again.
“Canadian Horizons’ proposed density does not make sense for the Naramata Bench and will change the unique character of the Naramata Bench,” the group said in a statement Monday.