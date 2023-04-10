Penticton’s mayor says his team returned home with plenty of inspiration – and renewed desire for action – from a two-day trip to a major housing summit in Vancouver.
“These two days have allowed council and staff the chance to dig deeper into what’s worked in other communities, what hasn’t been as successful and allowed us to direct questions to provincial government officials on what we can do together. It’s confirmed that we’re on the right track and has given us insights on refining our plans,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
The summit was hosted last week by the Union of B.C. Municipalities and featured workshops and speeches from top officials in the provincial government, including Premier David Eby and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon.
“We still need to do more and Premier Eby has been clear the province is going to be a partner in building supply,” said Bloomfield.
“We welcome that commitment to creating more housing for the middle class and we look forward to the details, as the time for talk has passed and we need to start building.”
Coun. James Miller was the lone elected official not to attend. The cost to send the other seven, plus two city staffers, is estimated at $10,000.