City officials want a third-party audit of three existing supportive housing projects in Penticton before BC Housing goes ahead with a fourth.
The request is contained in a notice of motion tabled by Mayor John Vassilaki at a special council meeting Tuesday, just hours before local politicians were due to meet virtually with Housing Minister David Eby.
“I can assure you that if we don’t get co-operation and get the information we need from BC Housing very, very soon, more and more of these notices of motion will be coming forward from members of city council,” said Vassilaki.
“So we’ll hold their feet to the fire to make sure what we need is looked at and we get the co-operation that we deserve and the respect of BC Housing.”
Vassilaki’s motion – which will be debated at an upcoming meeting – calls for the B.C. government to commission a “complete and independent audit” of the existing Compass House, Burdock House and Fairhaven supportive housing projects “to determine if sufficient actions have been taken to support those in need of housing and what the impact of the housing projects have been on the community.”
Upon the recommendation of Coun. Campbell Watt, the motion also calls on BC Housing to delay applying to the City of Penticton for a development permit for its proposed new project at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd. until the results of the audit have been made public.
Coun. Katie Robinson said she was thinking of making a similar motion “along the lines of a moratorium for supportive housing.”
“We have a rather heavily weighted senior population that is very vulnerable in this town, and we also have businesses that are being, quite frankly, put out of business due to some of the factors of mismanagement of some of these facilities,” said Robinson.
Tuesday’s meeting with Minister Eby was to include MLA Dan Ashton, and came in response to a letter Vassilaki sent Eby earlier this month that outlined concerns about a lack of transparency regarding the need for the new project, which doesn’t require a rezoning application that would trigger extensive public consultation requirements.
Coun. Judy Sentes also hoped to bend Eby’s ear on the need for other types of government supports for marginalized people who don’t fit into the housing-first model.
“To say everything starts with a home has merit, but not in all situations,” said Sentes.
“Some of these people need treatment, and all we have to do is look to the success of the Discovery House (residential treatment) program to see that.”