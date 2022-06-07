Just like the records that will be sold there, Okanagan Vinyl Fest never really went away.
The ninth-annual edition of the fundraiser for the Peach City Community Radio Society, CFUZ 92.9 FM, is due to return Sept. 25 following a two-year hiatus that stemmed from the pandemic.
Peach City Radio billed it in a press release as “arguably the biggest single-day record and audio gear sale in the Interior.
“In 2019, Vinyl Fest admitted 385 attendees and hosted over 20 vendors from across BC and beyond. Vinyl collectors and music lovers enjoy crate digging through the wide selection of albums found at over 40 tables.”
The event will be broadcast live with CFUZ programmers spinning vinyl all day and on-air interviews taking place with buyers, sellers and local businesses who sponsor the event.
Vendor registration is now open at www.cfuz.ca. Vendors of vinyl, CD and audio equipment can rent a table for $45. A vinyl and audio equipment donation drive will be scheduled for a later date this summer.
For more information, email okvinylfest@cfuz.ca or call and leave a message at 236-422-0929.