Shelley Mackenzie is soaking up the excitement after scoring $25,428 in the Pacific Hold’Em Poker draw on Oct. 29.
The Okanagan Falls resident has her sights set on a new hot tub, thanks to her unexpected prize.
Mackenzie purchased her ticket at the Royal Canadian Legion on Veterans Way in Okanagan Falls and was volunteering there when she realized she won.
“I saw that the Bad Beat was won in Okanagan Falls, so I checked the ticket at the Legion self-checker and saw that I was a winner,” she recalled.
“I had to call my husband over to see the amount won as I was too short to see the screen.”
The win is taking a bit of time to sink in for Mackenzie.
“To begin with I was a little nervous and people kept asking me why I wasn’t excited yet. I just kept thinking that I have to protect this ticket,” she explained.