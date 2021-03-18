The BC Wildfire Service, the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band plan in April to conduct a 1,100-hectare prescribed burn near Crater Mountain, about 15 kilometres west of Keremeos.
This burn is phase two of a comprehensive, multi-year project that began in the spring of 2019. It is intended to improve bighorn sheep habitat and protect cultural values,” BCWS said in a press release.
“The collaborative effort also supports the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve landscapes in the Okanagan region.”
Preparation work was to start this week, however, the burn itself likely won't occur until early April 2021 if weather, site and venting conditions allow. It will be ignited only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.
Smoke may be visible from nearby communities, plus Highway 3 and Highway 3A.