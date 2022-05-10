Tuesday, May 10
• Okanagan Spring Wine Festival, daily, May 5-15 at various venues, for tickets and list of events: thewinefestivals.com
• Penticton City Council meets, 1 p.m. with an abridged agenda, for details or to watch the meeting live: penticton.ca
• Osoyoos Council meets, committee of the whole, 9 a.m., regular council, 2 p.m. in council chambers, to read agenda visit: osoyoos.ca
• 100 Men Who Care meet at Match Eatery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., all welcomed, for details: cfso.net/100-men-who-care.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: social bridge, 9 a.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Brew Pub and Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents Dart Dolls, 1:30 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (PG, 126 minutes); “Memory,” (14A, 114 minutes); “The Bad Guys,” (G, 100 minutes); “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” (14A, 105 minutes); “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (PG, 142 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes), for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/ penticton
Wednesday, May 11
• The Louisiana Hayride Show with tributes to Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn, Roy Orbison, Conway Twitty, Crystal Gayle, Lefty Frizzell, Patsy Cline abd Shania Twain at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $47, for tickets visit: venablestheatre.ca or HayrideShow.com
• Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue, directed by Kate Twa, starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Grandmothers for Africa South Okanagan meet, 10 a.m. – noon, 3388 Skaha Lake Road (south tower), new members are always welcomed
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: Alzheimer presentation, 10 a.m., ukulele, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Drop-In Cribbage at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 canasta, 1 p.m.
• “Everything, Everywhere and All at Once,” science, fantasy comedy movie, one-day only at The Oliver Theatre, shows at 2 and 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
• Penticton Bridge Club, memorial game for Bruce Smith, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, noon
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., 19 and over
• The Wardens perform at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue, directed by Kate Twa, starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: tempest.ca/on-stage
• The Midnight Echo (pop-punk throwback music to the early 2000s) performs at Brexit Pub, 8 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: chair dance, 10 a.m., Scottish dancing, 6:30 p.m.
• Live at Time presents jazz and pop chanteuse Kinga Heming, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: timewines.ca
• “ABBA The Movie,” (mockumentary, first released in 1977), The Oliver Theatre, 7 p.m., one-show only, all seats are $10, this is a licensed event, all ages welcomed
Friday, May 13
• Today is Friday the 13th
• Rock the Block, block party hosted by La Crème Skincare and Boutique, 200 block of Main Street, 4-8 p.m., shopping, music, games, bouncy castle, food, family fun
• BCHL junior hockey championship begins, Nanaimo Clippers (12-0 postseason) at Penticton Vees (12-1), South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., first game in best-of-seven series, purchase tickets at SOEC box office or online: valleyfirsttix.com
• Live entertainment with James Hay at Highway 97 Brewing, 200 Ellis St., 6 p.m.
• Comedy Night at the Dream Café featuring Andrew Crone, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $20, purchase tickets at: thedreamcafe.ca
• Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue, directed by Kate Twa, starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Friday Night Live at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, featuring Judy Rowe’s tribute to Patsy Cline, 7-9 p.m., $15, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: French conversations, 9:30 a.m., intermediate and advance line dancing, 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
Saturday, May 14
• 25th Okanagan Fest of Ale at Okanagan Lake Park, noon-7 p.m., (sold out!)
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Back to Beethoven, featuring violinist Kerson Leong, purchase tickets online at: okanagansymphony.com/tickets
• BCHL junior hockey championship Nanaimo Clippers (12-0 postseason) at Penticton Vees (12-1), South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., second game in best-of-seven series, purchase tickets at SOEC box office or: valleyfirsttix.com
• Grandmothers for Africa Spring Market Auto Trunk Treasurers, Oasis United Church parking lot, 9 a.m. – noon, cash only
• Mud Bay performs at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Bee Gees Gold, a tribute to the music of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $52, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Come and try dragonboating for free, 10 a.m., Skaha Lake Park boathouse, all equipment supplied, for additional details contact Don Mulhall at 250-488-3100 or admin@pentictondragonboat.com
• Closing Night: Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5 p.m., live music with Thirteen Broken Bones, featuring release of the band’s latest single, 6 p.m.
• Penticton Speedway presents Malicious Monster Trucks, 7 p.m., first of two days, gates open at 6 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Fest-of-Ale after party at Slackwater Brewing, featuring Jeff Piatelli and Friends, 8:30 p.m., no cover
• SOS Pride Walk on the Channel Parkway, 1 p.m., meet at Super Save Gas Station parking lot
• 15th Annual Brilliant Moments Exhibition at Penticton Arts Council at the Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs until June 25
• LocoLanding Adventure Park opened weekends, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (seven-day service begins after Victoria Day weekend)
Sunday, May 15
• Day 2: Penticton Speedway presents Malicious Monster Trucks, 3 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m.
• A sweet Sunday concert with The Kristi Neuman Band, Popolo’s Café, 522 Fairview Road in Oliver, 6 p.m., $22 (assigned seating), includes complimentary gelato and appies, for tickets visit: popolocafe.com or phone 250-498-0350
• Dorian Goodwin performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 198 Ellis Street, 5-7 p.m.
• Comedian and social entrepreneur Shaun Majumder, “The Love Tour,” Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m., plus dog races and last man standing
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street (the vacant lot in front of the Wholesale Club), every Sunday
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• LocoLanding Adventure Park opened weekends, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays