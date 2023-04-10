Ten rock climbers lent assistance to members of Penticton and District Search and Rescue during a complicated mission Sunday afternoon at Skaha Bluffs.
The bystanders helped 15 PENSAR members extricate a man who broke a leg while exploring a cave there.
“The male in his 30s had slipped in a cave and suffered a possible fracture and required immediate evacuation. While rescue resources were being deployed into the area, the subject remained under the care of fellow climbers, which included a paramedic and nurse,” said PENSAR manager Mark Pfeifer in a press release.
Three members of PENSAR who also just happened to be climbing in the area helped locate and stabilized the victim.
“Skaha Bluffs is a complex area to conduct a rescue due to the steep canyon terrain which creates a set of natural barriers for rescue crews to access the area in a timely fashion,” added Pfiefer.
The victim was airlifted out just after 6 p.m., approximately 2 1/2 hours after the initial call to 911.