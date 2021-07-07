The following is a list of Summerland Secondary School scholarship and bursary winners for the Class of 2021:

Apple Valley Cruisers Bursary: Kurtis Marsden

Canadian Parents for French Bursary: Natasha Stohler

Carla Wiersma Memorial Bursary: Nickeisha Angel

Catherine Javorski Memorial Bursary (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22): Andrew Mitchell

Class of 2020 Legacy Bursary: Abbie Mistal; Connor McWatters; Daphne Susheski; Natasha Stohler; Kiara Sandrelli

Donald Munro Bursary: Hillary Robertson; Daphne Susheski; Emily Koopmans; Jessica Thiede

Dora Turner Memorial Bursary: Faith Henrichson

Doreen and Alister McIntosh Memorial Bursary: Keeva Patterson

Doreen and Alister McIntosh Memorial Bursary: Alysha Hanley; Erika Vandersluys; Jashan Saran; Hillary Robertson

Doreen Tait Memorial Bursary: Ella Hiebert

Dorothy Riedl Memorial Bursary (Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union): Connor Berrisford

Dulcie Marjorie Doell Bursary: Brendan Shippit

Ellen Lloyd Memorial Bursary: Keiran Sunderman-Wilkes

Faith Rebekah Lodge #32 Bursary:Calum Keys

Fred Kato Bursary: Alysha Hanley

Gary Neil Blumhagen Bursary: Emma Carter

George McEachern Memorial Bursary (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22): William Rodriguez

George Sutton Memorial Bursary: Jashan Saran; Jacob Mullin

Glenn Blystone Bursary: Karl Engelman

Gordon Ritchie Bursary : Kiara Sandrelli; Faith Henrichson

Gordon Smith - Rotary Club Bursary: Kurtis Marsden

GPH Mechanical Bursary: Keiran Sunderman-Wilkes

Grad Legacy Bursary: Patrick Geertz

Hartwick Heating & Air Conditioning Bursary : Alyssa Mullin

Hubert James Gibbs Bursary: Daelyn Wagner

Ivan and Stevie Ross Bursary: Skyler Barron

Ivy Mason Bursary: Erika Vandersluys

Janet Ritchie Bursary: Ella Hiebert

Jealous Curator Visual Arts Bursary: Averi Boerboom

Jen and Bob Tingley Bursary: Emily Koopmans

Joseph Lamb Memorial Bursary: Daelyn Wagner

Ken Boothe Memorial Bursary: Alexandra Webb

Kinsmen Club of Summerland Bursary: Skyler Barron

Kiwanis Club of Summerland John Tamblyn Memorial Bursary: Matthew Bird

Kiwanis Club of Summerland Bursary: Julian Zucchelli

Kyle McKenzie Memorial Bursary: William Rodriguez

Ladies Auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion Bursary: Emma Carter; Keiran Sunderman-Wilkes

Magda Fenwick Bursary: Sydney Bach

Mina Elizabeth Millie Bursary: Jaina Stockmann

Okanagan Hindu Temple and Culture Society Bursary: Hillary Robertson

Okanagan Rodtiques Tech Award: Tyler Piket

Okanagan Skaha Principal and Vice Principal Association Bursary: Alyssa Mullin

Okanagan Skaha Teacher’s Union Bursary: Lexi Corday

Okanagan Skaha Teacher’s Union Education & Technical Bursary: Averi Boerboom

OneSky Community Resources Bursary Award: Karl Engelman

Order of the Eastern Star - Edina Chapter #33 Bursary: Emily Walton

Parkdale Place Housing Society Bursary: Erika Vandersluys

Pat and Howard Jordan Bursary : Caitlin Wiebe

Paul and Goldie Charles Memorial Bursary (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22): Jessica Thiede

Pennie Jamieson Memorial Bursary: Evan Teo

Penny Lane Legacy Fund - Art Sewell Memorial Bursary Bursary: Brinay Burdick

Penny Lane Legacy Fund Bursary: Emily Walton; Connor Berrisford; Holden Berrisford; Lexi Corday; Natasha Stohler; Sophie Eaton; Julia Nixon; Jaina Stockmann; Zachary Boerboom

Penticton Triathlon Club Health and Wellness Bursary: Holden Berrisford

Ralph MacKenzie Scott Bursary: Alexandra Webb

Registered Massage Therapists Bursary: Evan Teo

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Bursary: Juslene Curry; Matthew Bird

Ruth Dale Memorial Bursary (1986): Keeva Patterson

Sam Hanon Memorial Bursary: Patrick Geertz

St. Stephen Anglican Church Bursary: Julia Nixon

Summerland Baptist Church Bursary: Connor Robinson

Summerland Community Arts Council: Ella Hiebert

Summerland Golden Jets Hockey Bursary: Zachary Boerboom; Connor McWatters

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Bursary: Ashley Clark; Nickeisha Angel; Laska Hughes; Jordana Colley; Brinay Burdick

Summerland Jets Alumni Association Bursary: Tyler Piket; Julian Zucchelli

Summerland Oldtimers Hockey Club Bursary: Laska Hughes

Summerland Rotary Club Bursary: Abbie Mistal

Summerland Sportsman’s Association Bursary: Skyler Barron

Summerland Timber Mart Bursary: Sabrina Vogel

Summerland Women’s Fitness Society Bursary in memory of Amy Yamabe: Sabrina Vogel

Summerland Women’s Institute Bursary: Caitlin Wiebe

Summerland Yacht Club Bursary: Chase Ollen

Team Trans Ice Hockey Bursary: Evan Teo

Thelma Rothwell Bursary: Julian Zucchelli; Ashley Clark

Tom Kato Award Bursary: Jordana Colley

Violet Mae Swenson Bursary: Brendan Shippit; Sophie Eaton

District Authority Scholarship - Community Service: Brinay Burdick; Patrick Geertz; Daphne Susheski;Jessica Thiede

District Authority Scholarship - Physical Activity: Connor Berrisford; Holden Berrisford; Matthew Bird; Lexi Corday; Laska Hughes

District Authority Scholarship - Fine Arts: Averi Boerboom

District Authority Scholarship - Technical and Trades Training: Kurtis Marsden

Fudge Award of Excellence: Jessica Thiede; Daphne Susheski; Patrick Geertz; Evan Teo

Dr. Denis Brown Memorial Scholarship: Ella Hiebert; Emily Koopmans

Kinsmen Club of Summerland Scholarship: Lexi Corday

Iris A. Marie Clapperton & J. Kitchener Scholarship: Brinay Burdick; Julian Zucchelli

District of Summerland Scholarship: Nathasha Stohler

Matsu Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Thiede

Verrier Award: Jessica Thiede