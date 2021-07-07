The following is a list of Summerland Secondary School scholarship and bursary winners for the Class of 2021:
Apple Valley Cruisers Bursary: Kurtis Marsden
Canadian Parents for French Bursary: Natasha Stohler
Carla Wiersma Memorial Bursary: Nickeisha Angel
Catherine Javorski Memorial Bursary (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22): Andrew Mitchell
Class of 2020 Legacy Bursary: Abbie Mistal; Connor McWatters; Daphne Susheski; Natasha Stohler; Kiara Sandrelli
Donald Munro Bursary: Hillary Robertson; Daphne Susheski; Emily Koopmans; Jessica Thiede
Dora Turner Memorial Bursary: Faith Henrichson
Doreen and Alister McIntosh Memorial Bursary: Keeva Patterson
Doreen and Alister McIntosh Memorial Bursary: Alysha Hanley; Erika Vandersluys; Jashan Saran; Hillary Robertson
Doreen Tait Memorial Bursary: Ella Hiebert
Dorothy Riedl Memorial Bursary (Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union): Connor Berrisford
Dulcie Marjorie Doell Bursary: Brendan Shippit
Ellen Lloyd Memorial Bursary: Keiran Sunderman-Wilkes
Faith Rebekah Lodge #32 Bursary:Calum Keys
Fred Kato Bursary: Alysha Hanley
Gary Neil Blumhagen Bursary: Emma Carter
George McEachern Memorial Bursary (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22): William Rodriguez
George Sutton Memorial Bursary: Jashan Saran; Jacob Mullin
Glenn Blystone Bursary: Karl Engelman
Gordon Ritchie Bursary : Kiara Sandrelli; Faith Henrichson
Gordon Smith - Rotary Club Bursary: Kurtis Marsden
GPH Mechanical Bursary: Keiran Sunderman-Wilkes
Grad Legacy Bursary: Patrick Geertz
Hartwick Heating & Air Conditioning Bursary : Alyssa Mullin
Hubert James Gibbs Bursary: Daelyn Wagner
Ivan and Stevie Ross Bursary: Skyler Barron
Ivy Mason Bursary: Erika Vandersluys
Janet Ritchie Bursary: Ella Hiebert
Jealous Curator Visual Arts Bursary: Averi Boerboom
Jen and Bob Tingley Bursary: Emily Koopmans
Joseph Lamb Memorial Bursary: Daelyn Wagner
Ken Boothe Memorial Bursary: Alexandra Webb
Kinsmen Club of Summerland Bursary: Skyler Barron
Kiwanis Club of Summerland John Tamblyn Memorial Bursary: Matthew Bird
Kiwanis Club of Summerland Bursary: Julian Zucchelli
Kyle McKenzie Memorial Bursary: William Rodriguez
Ladies Auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion Bursary: Emma Carter; Keiran Sunderman-Wilkes
Magda Fenwick Bursary: Sydney Bach
Mina Elizabeth Millie Bursary: Jaina Stockmann
Okanagan Hindu Temple and Culture Society Bursary: Hillary Robertson
Okanagan Rodtiques Tech Award: Tyler Piket
Okanagan Skaha Principal and Vice Principal Association Bursary: Alyssa Mullin
Okanagan Skaha Teacher’s Union Bursary: Lexi Corday
Okanagan Skaha Teacher’s Union Education & Technical Bursary: Averi Boerboom
OneSky Community Resources Bursary Award: Karl Engelman
Order of the Eastern Star - Edina Chapter #33 Bursary: Emily Walton
Parkdale Place Housing Society Bursary: Erika Vandersluys
Pat and Howard Jordan Bursary : Caitlin Wiebe
Paul and Goldie Charles Memorial Bursary (Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22): Jessica Thiede
Pennie Jamieson Memorial Bursary: Evan Teo
Penny Lane Legacy Fund - Art Sewell Memorial Bursary Bursary: Brinay Burdick
Penny Lane Legacy Fund Bursary: Emily Walton; Connor Berrisford; Holden Berrisford; Lexi Corday; Natasha Stohler; Sophie Eaton; Julia Nixon; Jaina Stockmann; Zachary Boerboom
Penticton Triathlon Club Health and Wellness Bursary: Holden Berrisford
Ralph MacKenzie Scott Bursary: Alexandra Webb
Registered Massage Therapists Bursary: Evan Teo
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Bursary: Juslene Curry; Matthew Bird
Ruth Dale Memorial Bursary (1986): Keeva Patterson
Sam Hanon Memorial Bursary: Patrick Geertz
St. Stephen Anglican Church Bursary: Julia Nixon
Summerland Baptist Church Bursary: Connor Robinson
Summerland Community Arts Council: Ella Hiebert
Summerland Golden Jets Hockey Bursary: Zachary Boerboom; Connor McWatters
Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Bursary: Ashley Clark; Nickeisha Angel; Laska Hughes; Jordana Colley; Brinay Burdick
Summerland Jets Alumni Association Bursary: Tyler Piket; Julian Zucchelli
Summerland Oldtimers Hockey Club Bursary: Laska Hughes
Summerland Rotary Club Bursary: Abbie Mistal
Summerland Sportsman’s Association Bursary: Skyler Barron
Summerland Timber Mart Bursary: Sabrina Vogel
Summerland Women’s Fitness Society Bursary in memory of Amy Yamabe: Sabrina Vogel
Summerland Women’s Institute Bursary: Caitlin Wiebe
Summerland Yacht Club Bursary: Chase Ollen
Team Trans Ice Hockey Bursary: Evan Teo
Thelma Rothwell Bursary: Julian Zucchelli; Ashley Clark
Tom Kato Award Bursary: Jordana Colley
Violet Mae Swenson Bursary: Brendan Shippit; Sophie Eaton
District Authority Scholarship - Community Service: Brinay Burdick; Patrick Geertz; Daphne Susheski;Jessica Thiede
District Authority Scholarship - Physical Activity: Connor Berrisford; Holden Berrisford; Matthew Bird; Lexi Corday; Laska Hughes
District Authority Scholarship - Fine Arts: Averi Boerboom
District Authority Scholarship - Technical and Trades Training: Kurtis Marsden
Fudge Award of Excellence: Jessica Thiede; Daphne Susheski; Patrick Geertz; Evan Teo
Dr. Denis Brown Memorial Scholarship: Ella Hiebert; Emily Koopmans
Kinsmen Club of Summerland Scholarship: Lexi Corday
Iris A. Marie Clapperton & J. Kitchener Scholarship: Brinay Burdick; Julian Zucchelli
District of Summerland Scholarship: Nathasha Stohler
Matsu Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Thiede
Verrier Award: Jessica Thiede