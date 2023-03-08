As the B.C. opioid crisis drags on into a seventh year, it’s showing no sign of letting up.
Two people died of suspected drug overdoses in Penticton in January 2023, according to fresh data released this week by the BC Coroners Service. The city is coming off a record high of 28 such fatalities in 2022.
There were eight fatal overdoses in January in Kelowna, which saw a record-high 88 such deaths in 2022, and three in Vernon, which tallied 41 fatalities last year.
Across B.C., there were a total of 211 suspected drug overdose deaths in January, putting the province on track to top the record annual high of 2,310 it reached in 2021.
According to the BC Coroners Service, 79% of last year’s victims were males and 70% of them were between the ages of 30 and 59. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was found in 82% of the victims’ bodies.
The B.C. government declared the opioid crisis to be a public health emergency in April 2016, the year before the NDP took power.
And in a press release Tuesday responding to the updated death toll, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions cited a $1-billion commitment in the 2023 budget to expand treatment options.
“Our government is committed to supporting people. That’s been our priority since 2017 and continues to be our priority now,” said Jennifer Whiteside in the release.
“We are going to keep escalating our response to the toxic drug crisis by using all the tools in our toolbox to save lives and end this public health emergency.”