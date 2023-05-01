Support is building for a made-in-Penticton initiative to encourage more affordable housing.
Local politicians from around the region last weekend backed a call from the City of Penticton for the B.C. government to provide funding for affordable housing equal to the value of land local governments make available for such projects.
So, if the City of Penticton handed over a $2-million piece of land to a non-profit housing developer, the province would give that same developer $2 million for construction.
The idea is contained a motion that was supported by delegates to the Southern Interior Local Government Association’s annual general meeting in Vernon. The motion will now be referred to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in September, where it will get an even broader airing before potentially being moved on to the provincial government.
“We know the demand for attainable and affordable housing is growing and that we need to be proactive and collaborative in finding solutions,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
Six members of council – James Miller was the exception – and one city staffer travelled to Vernon for the SILGA convention at an estimated cost of $8,000, according to the release.