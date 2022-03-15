The BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance will be conducting a 170-hectare prescribed near Peachland with support from Gorman Brothers Lumber.
Preparation work was to start as soon as Tuesday, however, the burn itself likely won’t occur until April 1, and is aimed at wildfire protection and ecosystem restoration.
The exact timing of the burn will depend on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.
The Penticton Indian Band and the BC Wildfire Service will carefully control and monitor the fire at all times. Smoke and flames may be visible from Peachland, Summerland, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas, and to travellers along Highways 97 and