You can warm up someone else’s feet and your own heart through a holiday campaign organized by the Green Party of Canada’s local riding association.
The group responsible for the party’s affairs in South Okanagan-West Kootenay is soliciting donations of socks, which will be distributed to people in four communities.
In Oliver, socks can be dropped off at the Free Store. In Penticton, socks can be dropped off at Jak’s liquor store or LocalMotive Low-Waste Market, and will be distributed through Keep The Cold Off Penticton, which does street outreach work.