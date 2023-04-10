Some-bunny is having an egg-cellent weekend after purchasing a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Kelowna for last night’s draw.
The Kelowna Lotto 6/49 ticket was the only one in Canada that matched all six winning numbers of 8, 13, 16, 27, 31, and 46 to win the $5-million Classic Jackpot.
This is the second Classic Jackpot won in B.C. in as many weeks. Simon Pleau of North Vancouver held the ticket that won the $5-million prize in the March 29, 2023, draw.
The odds of winning the Classic Jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.