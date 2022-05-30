With more would-be residents on its waiting lists than actual residents in its two housing facilities, a non-profit group active in Summerland is now looking to take matters into its own hands.
Parkdale Place Housing Society earlier this month purchased the 20-unit Legion Village from the Summerland Senior Citizen’s Housing Society and has now unveiled redevelopment plans for the site that would more than quadruple the number of homes there.
In operation since 1976, Parkdale already operates two housing complexes in Summerland: Angus Place with 83 supported living units for seniors and Parkdale Lodge with 53 subsidized units for seniors and people with disabilities.
Between them, the two sites have 164 people on their waiting lists – 28 more than the number of homes available – and “any new applicant is told that there is a minimum three-year wait,” said Parkdale CEO Charmaine Kramer in an email.
“It is a common story to hear that a senior has had to move into a care facility because they waited for an affordable apartment so long that they are no longer independent,” she continued. “Parkdale Housing has been searching for an opportunity to expand for several years, however the low inventory and sky rocking prices of lots stalled our progress.”
Until last summer, that is, when Parkdale arranged a meeting with the Summerland Senior Citizen’s Housing Society to inquire about purchasing Legion Village at 13609 Dickson Ave.
“As it turned out, the board had been approached numerous times by developers to purchase and redevelop the site. However, the board did not want to sell to a developer who would develop the land for profit, they wished to keep it affordable housing, however, did not have the funds or means to continue operating the society,” explained Kramer.
Legion Village – which has no affiliation with the Royal Canadian Legion – was built in the 1960s and requires major renovations, so Parkdale is planning for a full redevelopment that would work around existing tenants and possibly even include a medical clinic, pharmacy or child-care space.
The project, which would feature 81 units of affordable housing for seniors, requires rezoning and an amendment to the Official Community Plan. Parkdale has already submitted the necessary applications to the District of Summerland and has scheduled a public open house on June 15, 4-7 p.m., at the George Ryga Cultural Centre, to discuss the proposal.
Summerland council has already expressed support for redeveloping the site.
Back in January 2021, the Summerland Senior Citizen’s Housing Society appeared before council to successfully request a letter of support it intended to submit to BC Housing alongside a funding application for an affordable housing complex with 40 to 60 units that it hoped, at the time, to build itself.