In the face of community concerns, a developer is scaling back an ambitious project slated for the Okanagan Falls waterfront.
LIAM Properties had proposed putting up two, six-storey buildings featuring a total of 60 apartments at 5356 8th Ave., a site currently home to the Sun and Sand RV Park on Skaha Lake.
The required rezoning was set to be presented Thursday for first reading to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which was expected to send the matter to a public hearing Jan. 6. As presented, the proposal would have also required variances to allow for greater height and less parking than permitted in the zoning bylaw.
However, the application was deferred at LIAM Properties’ request to give the company more time to refine its plans.
In a note sent Wednesday to the RDOS, a representative for the Fort McMurray-based company cited “very recent conversations with adjacent property owners” and other feedback that suggested “it is prudent for the project proposal to be changed in scope and to not request variances to height or parking.”
The note states the revised proposal envisions two four-storey buildings with a total of 48 units, plus additional on-site parking to comply with the zoning bylaw as it’s written.
It’s unclear when the revised proposal will be made public, but the note states LIAM Properties remains “committed to creating a beautiful and respectful project that will enhance and share the Skaha Lake waterfront with the community of Okanagan Falls.”
Included in Thursday’s agenda package were six letters in opposition to the project, which cited concerns ranging from a lack of water and parking to over-densification to the potential for loss of public access to the waterfront.
“Community concern is sincere,” said Ron Obirek, the RDOS director for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls), an interview after the meeting.
“I think all those concerns, the ones I’ve heard, they (raise) reasonable questions and proper questions.”
Obirek is equally impressed, though, by LIAM Properties’ willingness to hear the concerns and act on them.
“This property is the crown jewel of our community, so it’s real important to do it right and I think everybody has that common goal,” said Obirek.
“I think (the developers’ staff) are really, really, working hard to be respectful and responsive. They are demonstrating a keen interest.”
Okanagan Falls – about halfway between Penticton and Oliver on Highway 97 – has a permanent population of approximately 2,500 people. The largest residential construction project there in recent memory is a 26-unit affordable housing project for seniors that opened in 2019.