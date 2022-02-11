Penticton’s new outdoor skating rink opened to the public Friday and the early reviews were outstanding.
“The ice is in great shape,” said Andrea Roberts, who was the first person on the rink following a short ceremony to mark the facility’s soft opening.
“It’s a beautiful surface and I think it’s going to be great for everyone to come downtown. It’s going to become a downtown draw, for sure.”
Situated adjacent to Gyro Park on what was once a parking lot behind Penticton city hall, the rink is approximately 40 metres long and 14 m wide – about half the size of an NHL-sized ice surface – and surrounded by transparent boards that will keep hockey pucks from going astray.
A built-in refrigeration system should be able to maintain the ice surface in ambient temperatures as warm as 10 C, and a new public washroom facility, complete with storage space for an ice resurfacer, is located next to the rink.
But the most unique thing about the rink is that it was funded by private donations collected by the non-profit Activate Penticton Society, which oversaw construction and will manage the facility’s day-to-day operation.
“It’s been a lot of work and a lot of the community has come together and done their part to make it happen, so it’s more of a proud moment for the community,” said Drew Barnes, president of the Activate Penticton Society.
His group raised approximately $750,000 for the rink itself, while the municipality chipped in $200,000 towards the washroom facility – cash that was already budgeted for upgrading the washrooms in Gyro Park – and donated the land.
Barnes hopes to keep the rink operational for another month or so, then begin considering summer uses to keep the space open and busy year-round. Some of the finish touches, such as landscaping around the ice surface, will be completed in the spring.
While the society formed specifically to build the outdoor rink, Barnes confirmed the group would entertain new projects.
“We wouldn’t rule it out,” said Barnes. “With this success, we’ve had some individuals reach out to see if we have any interest in helping them take on a community project.”
For now, the rink will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the possibility of night skating if the weather holds out until lights are installed.
Mayor John Vassilaki said he appreciates the work of the Activate Penticton Society, because such community-led projects are “too few and far between.”
“I think it’s going to help out the downtown core immensely,” added Vassilaki, pointing to the attraction’s potential to lure people into the city centre during the cold, dark winter months.
More importantly, he said, the facility will give kids the opportunity to skate at no cost to their families.
Penticton is following in the steps of Kelowna, which opened its outdoor rink at Stuart Park in 2010.