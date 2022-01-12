Material for making sandbags is available at two locations in the Similkameen as the local government helps residents prepare for potential flooding and ice jams.
“Environment and Climate Change Canada has indicated warmer temperatures will be present over the next several days, with the possibility of precipitation. If you live near a waterway, please take steps to protect yourself and your property,” the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said in a press release.
Sand and sandbags are now available at 3491 Highway 3 in RDOS Area G (rural Keremeos) and on Highway 3 approximately 13 kilometres east of Princeton in Area H (rural Princeton).
Two properties in Area G and three properties in Area H that lie along the Similkameen River have been under an evacuation alert since Dec. 29 due to the potential for ice jams.