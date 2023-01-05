Naramata property owners are the only ones within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen facing a three-digit tax hike this year.
RDOS directors on Thursday gave second reading to the proposed 2023 budget, which will now go out for public consultation ahead of its planned adoption March 2.
The organization’s operational budget is poised to rise from $42.5 million in 2022 to $46.3 million in 2023, while its total tax requisition is set to climb from $22.1 million to $24 million.
Major budget additions include $767,000 to operate the Okanagan Falls water service, which fell under RDOS control on Jan. 1, another $329,000 for landfill operations and an extra $256,000 for electoral area administration.
The general government budget is to rise from $1.7 million to $2.2 million , which includes a $175,000 increase in salaries and wages and $30,000 bump in honorariums. Also included in that budget is $25,000 to feed board members at their meetings.
Board members nibbled around the edges of the larger financial plan Thursday with a few minor changes but offered no comments on the budget’s broader impact on their constituents.
The board also gave early budget approval to six measures, ranging from hiring a part-time accounting clerk to purchasing a new pumper truck for the Kaleden Fire Department and a new electric cargo van for RDOS works staff.
All of the changes would add up to an estimated tax hike of $114 for residents of Area E (Naramata), according to figures prepared by the RDOS. The next-biggest increase is forecast in Area F (Okanagan Lake West/West Bench), which would see a $97 bump.
Among member municipalities, Keremeos is set to take the biggest hit, with the average property owner there paying an extra $88 this year. The estimated hike is about $9 in Penticton and $7 in Summerland.
The complete budget document, as well as a video recording of Thursday’s session and two earlier workshops, are now available online at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
An online budget information meeting is planned for the public on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.