Friday, April 15
• Good Friday (stat holiday)
• In concert: Alice Cooper with special guest Buckcherry, South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., tickets available at Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or purchase online: valleyfirsttix.com
• Daniel Wesley in concert at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., music to follow with Rebel Luv, 7 p.m. - close
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” directed by Ed Schneider, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 and $25 (seniors/students) for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: open 8-ball tournament, 9 a.m., intermediate and advance line dance, 1 p.m., Friday night dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $8 (non-members), $7 (members)
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Father Stu,” (14A, 125 minutes); “Ambulance” (14A, 136 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); “Morbius,” (105 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes); “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The Outfit,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); for showtimes and to buy tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Morbius,” (105 minutes); Friday through Sunday at 7 p.m.
• Open Mic Night at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
• Opening Day! Penticton Farmers Market in the 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., official bell ringing ceremony at 8:30 a.m., free bike valet service from Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Mason Burns (rock) in concert, 6-9 p.m. at Highway 97 Brewing Co., $15 at the door (pending availability) or $10 in advance by phone at: 250-493-0323
• Freida Whales Easter Extravaganza Drag Show, 5:30 p.m. at Slackwater Brewing Co., to purchase tickets: eventbrite.ca
• Stagger Blue (reggae with beach vibes) at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, by donation, 7 p.m.
• BCHL junior hockey playoffs, Penticton Vees vs Prince George, 7 p.m. (note time), South Okanagan Events Centre, second game in best-of-seven series, for game tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 and $25 (seniors/students), prices include GST, for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Ukrainian Pysanka Workshop, Artables, 432 Main Street, noon-2 p.m., for details: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Summerland IGA and Marketplace IGA in Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., turkey dinner with the trimmings 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Thirteen Broken Bones
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., lunch available, plus: Elvis Presley movie tribute, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
• Easter Sunday
• Easter brunch buffet at the Penticton Lakeside Resort west ballroom, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., includes visit from the Easter Bunny, GottaGoat petting farm, plus outdoor Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (bring your own basket), for brunch reservations call in advance Jacqueline at 250-493-9772
• Sunday sessions are back on the patio at Back Door Winery with Kyle Anderson, 3 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, Easter brunch, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub; hot rockin’ bingo to follow at 6:30 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring electic cover tunes by “Three Scotch In,” 5-7 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Easter Egg Hunt, Oliver Word of Life, 5825 Princess Place in Oliver, 2 p.m.
• BC SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street (the vacant lot in front of the Wholesale Club), for additional details phone: 250-493-0136 or email: penticton@spca.bc.ca
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sundays through Thursdays, until 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays