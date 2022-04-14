Easter brunch

Getting ready for the annual Easter brunch on Sunday at the Penticton Lakeside Resort is the Easter Bunny who asks, “What do chickens and eggs have to do with the Easter Bunny?”

 Submitted

Friday, April 15

• Good Friday (stat holiday)

• In concert: Alice Cooper with special guest Buckcherry, South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., tickets available at Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or purchase online: valleyfirsttix.com

• Daniel Wesley in concert at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., music to follow with Rebel Luv, 7 p.m. - close

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” directed by Ed Schneider, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 and $25 (seniors/students) for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428

• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: open 8-ball tournament, 9 a.m., intermediate and advance line dance, 1 p.m., Friday night dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $8 (non-members), $7 (members)

• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close

• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Father Stu,” (14A, 125 minutes); “Ambulance” (14A, 136 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); “Morbius,” (105 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes); “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The Outfit,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); for showtimes and to buy tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton

• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Morbius,” (105 minutes); Friday through Sunday at 7 p.m.

• Open Mic Night at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 7 p.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

• Opening Day! Penticton Farmers Market in the 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., official bell ringing ceremony at 8:30 a.m., free bike valet service from Penticton & Area Cycling Association

• Mason Burns (rock) in concert, 6-9 p.m. at Highway 97 Brewing Co., $15 at the door (pending availability) or $10 in advance by phone at: 250-493-0323

• Freida Whales Easter Extravaganza Drag Show, 5:30 p.m. at Slackwater Brewing Co., to purchase tickets: eventbrite.ca

• Stagger Blue (reggae with beach vibes) at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, by donation, 7 p.m.

• BCHL junior hockey playoffs, Penticton Vees vs Prince George, 7 p.m. (note time), South Okanagan Events Centre, second game in best-of-seven series, for game tickets: valleyfirsttix.com

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 and $25 (seniors/students), prices include GST, for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com

• Ukrainian Pysanka Workshop, Artables, 432 Main Street, noon-2 p.m., for details: okanaganschoolofthearts.com

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Summerland IGA and Marketplace IGA in Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital

• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., turkey dinner with the trimmings 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Thirteen Broken Bones

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., lunch available, plus: Elvis Presley movie tribute, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

• Easter Sunday

• Easter brunch buffet at the Penticton Lakeside Resort west ballroom, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., includes visit from the Easter Bunny, GottaGoat petting farm, plus outdoor Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (bring your own basket), for brunch reservations call in advance Jacqueline at 250-493-9772

• Sunday sessions are back on the patio at Back Door Winery with Kyle Anderson, 3 p.m.

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge, Easter brunch, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.

• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub; hot rockin’ bingo to follow at 6:30 p.m.

• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428

• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring electic cover tunes by “Three Scotch In,” 5-7 p.m.

• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca

• Easter Egg Hunt, Oliver Word of Life, 5825 Princess Place in Oliver, 2 p.m.

• BC SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street (the vacant lot in front of the Wholesale Club), for additional details phone: 250-493-0136 or email: penticton@spca.bc.ca

• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge

• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sundays through Thursdays, until 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays