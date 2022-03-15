Osoyoos is on the hunt for a new chief administrative officer – but it remains unclear what happened to the old one.
Allan Chabot, who held the position since July 2019, is no longer employed by the town, according to Mayor Sue McKortoff.
“I can confirm that the CAO has departed as of Feb. 28, and we wish him well. Personnel matters are kept confidential,” said McKortoff in an email.
An auto-reply set up on Chabot’s email account states he is “away from the office and will not be reviewing or responding to emails during my absence.”
Chabot could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
He served as Revelstoke's CAO for four years prior to taking the reins in Osoyoos, and before that worked in Prince George, Golden, Fernie and Merritt.