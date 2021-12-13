Fairs and festivals in the region have been awarded a total of $1.5 million in grants from the B.C. government.
“These supports will help organizers keep their events going after delays and cancellations due to COVID-19, and I look forwarding to attending many of them when they return next year,” said
Roly Russell, the MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, in a press release Monday.
The largest single award is $250,000 for Ironman Canada in Penticton. The next largest are $160,000 for the BC Bike Race and $120,000 for Granfondo Axel Merckx, both of which are also based in Penticton.
Smaller grants range from $3,000 for an Oliver drama festival and $6,600 for a national ski event at Apex Mountain, to $9,400 for a Princeton rodeo and $12,000 for the Meadowlark Nature Festival.
A total of 36 different events received funding through the grant program, which is tied to COVID-19 recover efforts.