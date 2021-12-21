The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:45 a.m. Harmony Crescent, Osoyoos. Medical first response.

10:13 a.m. Wallis Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

10:38 a.m. Kettle Court, Oliver. Alarm.

11:42 a.m. Old Copper Mountain Road, Princeton. Alarm.

2:27 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.

6:49 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:29 p.m. Grove Street, Princeton. Chimney fire.

Tuesday

5:09 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

6 a.m. Chase Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

6:17 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Public service.