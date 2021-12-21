The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:45 a.m. Harmony Crescent, Osoyoos. Medical first response.
10:13 a.m. Wallis Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
10:38 a.m. Kettle Court, Oliver. Alarm.
11:42 a.m. Old Copper Mountain Road, Princeton. Alarm.
2:27 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
6:49 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:29 p.m. Grove Street, Princeton. Chimney fire.
Tuesday
5:09 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6 a.m. Chase Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
6:17 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Public service.