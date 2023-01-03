Fred Harbinson is the first to admit he doesn’t put a lot of stock in year-end reviews.
“I’m not a big new year’s guy, because I’ve been a hockey guy all my life and you’re only partway through your season,” explained the Penticton Vees’ head coach, general manager and president in an interview Monday.
“But you get to the end of the calendar year and you reflect back on what’s gone on the last 12 months and it’s pretty remarkable.”
Herald readers agree, with the Vees easily topping the online poll used to pick Newsmaker of The Year for 2022.
The Vees in February won the B.C. Hockey League’s 2021-22 regular season championship, then embarked on a playoff run that saw the club reel off 16 straight wins to sweep the Nanaimo Clippers and claim the Fred Page Cup in May.
It was the Vees’ 13th playoff title since 1961, but also the first time a BCHL club had won 16 straight en route to the cup.
“People say: ‘You won 16 straight. It must have been easy.’ Well, it wasn’t easy at all. There were little moments throughout that whole run that make it special and that’s why we’re so hungry to try and do it again this year,” said Harbinson.
The club followed up its playoff title by starting the 2022-23 campaign on a 24-game win streak that ended in mid-December and represented the best start ever by a BCHL squad.
“Looking back, it wasn’t something we talked about so much, it was just about winning hockey games, really,” said team captain Frank Djurasevic in an interview Monday.
Since then, the Vees have won five straight and once again sit atop the league standings, while also having the BCHL’s top three scorers in Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau and Aydar Suniev, and the best goalie in Luca Di Pasquo.
“We’ve played so consistently all year with how hard we work,” said Djurasevic, a 19-year-old defenceman who’s in his third season with the Vees.
“We have those games where we’ll win 9-2 or something, but it’s not just because of our skill. Our guys work really hard and that contributes to the great success we’ve had.”
Djurasevic, who hails from New York and has 23 points in 31 games this season, said it’s become clear to him the Vees hold a special place in Penticton’s heart, as was seen during a championship parade down Lakeshore Drive in May.
“We do a lot of community events and we go out to the schools and see a lot of people around town, and they’re always supportive of us,” said Djurasevic.
“Everyone is so supportive of our team and it really helps us when we go out and play in the SOEC and all our fans are there and the rink’s rocking. It really makes for a great atmosphere.”
Icing a championship-calibre team also helps.
“Fred and the coaching staff have done a great job to put us in a spot to succeed every year – and every game, really – so I think when the fans come to the rink and they see the recaps and how we’re winning our games and that a lot of guys step up every night… the fans notice that and they rally behind that and everything we’re doing,” added Djurasevic.
Now, with the new year officially started and just 23 games left in the regular season, the coach has his squad hungry for a solid stretch run.
“We’re not going to take our foot off the pedal,” said Harbinson.
“There’s a lot of hockey left to be able to say if we’re going to win or not, but I’ll tell you this: We’re going to play as hard as we can from here on out and it should be a fun team to watch in the playoffs.”
A total of 140 votes – 124 cast online and 16 call-ins – were registered in this year’s Newsmaker poll.
The Vees won with 47% support, followed by Clean Streets Penticton leader Jason Reynen (30%), Penticton city Coun. Amelia Boultbee (11%), former Penticton mayor John Vassilaki (9%), and Summerland deputy Mayor Erin Trainer (1%).
