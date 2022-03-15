Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 edition of the Okanagan Military Tattoo.
Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event will return to Kal Tire Place in Vernon for two shows on July 23-24.
Tickets can be purchased at the TicketSeller box office at the Performing Arts Centre 3800 – 33rd Street in Vernon, by phone 250-549-7469 or on-line at Ticketseller.ca All seating is reserved. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
To encourage youth to become better informed about Canada’s proud military heritage, one free youth ticket (age 18 and under) will be provided free of charge with each adult, senior or veteran ticket purchased.
“We are now looking forward to 2022 and we are committed to delivering a thrilling and uplifting spectacle for our audiences,” said Tatto president Norm Crerar in a press release.