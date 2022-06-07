A unique geological formation near Keremeos has been protected in perpetuity by the Nature Trust of B.C.
The non-profit group announced Tuesday it has purchased the 194-hectare site on which the Keremeos Columns are found. The new conservation area is directly adjacent to the 20-hectare Keremeos Columns Provincial Park.
Nature Trust of B.C. raised money for the purchase in part through a $50,000 crowdfunding initiative earlier this year. Additional cash came from the federal government, MapleCross, Val and Dick Bradshaw, and the Kaatza Foundation
“We were blown away by the community support we received to purchase this property. Preserving connectivity among biologically diverse parts of the Similkameen Valley landscape is an important step in enabling ecosystems to adapt and persevere through climate change,” said Nature Trust CEO Jasper Lament in a press release.
“The land is not only rich in sensitive ecosystems and at-risk species, but also rich in history. Protecting this property will make the conservation network in the Okanagan and Similkameen much more resilient.”
According to the release: “The Keremeos Columns are vertically hexagonal jointing basalt formations that jut out like narrow rock steps from the surrounding Douglas-fir forest. This geological formation was created approximately 30 million years ago during a period of high volcanic activity. As the molten basalt began to cool and shrink, the basalt rock cracked at 120-degree angles creating the distinctive hexagonal shape we see today.”
More importantly, the larger 194-hectare site is part of a unique ecosystem that includes low-elevation grasslands, sagebrush steppe, riparian areas, open coniferous woodland, mature forest, old forest and sparsely vegetated rocky outcrops
At-risk animal species found in the area include the western rattlesnake, western yellow-bellied racer snake and lark sparrow.
Visiting the columns requires passing over several pieces of privately owned land, so Nature Trust encourages visitors to view the columns from within the provincial park.
Since 1971, The Nature Trust of BC and its partners have acquired more than 72,000 hectares of ecologically significant land to save vulnerable wildlife, fish and plants. To donate, visit www.naturetrust.bc.ca.