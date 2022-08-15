Ongoing construction of the next phase of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike route has largely shifted to the section of Atkinson Street between Warren and Kinney avenues.
The stretch of road is now open to local traffic only with work expected to wrap up by Sept. 10. Drivers can expect intermittent road closures or single-lane alternating traffic.
Once the work is complete, the final milestone in this section of the bike route will involve construction on Duncan Avenue between Fairview Road and Main Street, which is expected to begin in early September.
Hometown company Grizzly Excavating was awarded a $4.1-million contract in May for the job, which follows the firm’s completion of the first two phases last year that saw separate bike lanes installed that now run approximately two kilometres south from Lakeshore Drive to Duncan Avenue.
The current phase will extend the separated bike lanes approximately four kilometres south to South Main Street, where they’ll connect with existing marked, but unseparated, bike lanes.