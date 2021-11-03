Did you know that every year over $1 billion of income benefits and tax credits that our parliament has legislated for the needs of the most vulnerable people in Canada never make it into their pockets?
Doing taxes can be daunting for anyone, especially for our most vulnerable citizens. If people don’t file, they risk losing their entitled benefits and credits. These benefits include Old Age Security, the Guaranteed Income Supplement, the Canada Child Tax Credit, and the GST/HST Tax Credit.
Low-income seniors can receive up to $700 per month in income supplements through the GIS. For some low-income families with children, tax benefits can account up to 40% of their income. That’s money low-income seniors and families can use to pay their bills, feed themselves and their children, and improve their quality of life. That's also money they spend in our community.
To help ensure people get what they’re entitled to, The Penticton and Area Access Society offers free income tax services for low-income residents through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.
All volunteers receive training and support through the Canada Revenue Agency in partnership with the Access Society. The program assists over 1,000 persons annually to access benefits, helping in returning as much as $15 million in benefits to the community.
The Access Society is currently looking for more volunteers to assist with this important program. Some experience doing taxes is helpful, but not required, and comfort with computers is helpful as well.
For more information, contact Shirley via email at cvitp@accesscentre.org or phone at 250-493-6822.