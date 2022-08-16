Tuesday, Aug. 16
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view agenda or the meeting: penticton.ca
• Ryga Festival continues, Story Booth, Summerland Branch Library, 9533 Main Street, 12:30-5 p.m., pay what you choose, full schedule of the week’s events or ticket information visit: rygafest.ca
• Summerland Farmer’s and Crafters Market, 14205 Rosedale Avenue (Legion parking lot), 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: new line dance. Lev.1, 9: a.m. Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; crafts, 1 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of painter Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (14A, 95 minutes); “Gulliver Returns,” (PG, 90 minutes); “Mack & Rita,” (PG, 95 minutes); “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); “Easter Sunday” (95 minutes); “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated G, 87 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes); for showtimes and reserved seats: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Ryga Festival continues, Story Booth, Summerland Branch Library, 9533 Main Street, 12:30-5 p.m., pay what you choose, “These are the Songs That I Sign When I’m Sad,” with Jane Miller, 5-6:30 p.m., Heartspace Yoga Studio, 10106 Main Street, Summerland, 5-6:30 p.m., $25, for complete schedule of events and tickets: rygafest.ca
• Colin Linden at The Dream Café, 6 p.m., purchase tickets at: thedreamcafe.ca
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents BC Buds: Music in the Park, Memorial Park in Summerland, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: chair yoga, 9 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• District Wine Village in Oliver night market, 100 Enterprise Way, 4-7 p.m. supporting Okanagan artists, growers, crafters, culinary artisans and entrepreneurs
• Gene Sequences by Christina Baird at the Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, Penticton, Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closes 4 p.m. on Saturday)
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Bullet Train,” (14A, 126 minutes); Wednesday and Thursday only; “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” (G, 98 minutes); for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, Aug. 18
• Ryga Festival continues, “These are the Songs That I Sign When I’m Sad,” with Jane Miller, 5-6:30 p.m., Heartspace Yoga Studio, 10106 Main Street, Summerland, 5-6:30 p.m.; $25, “Outspoken: Spoken Word and Open Mic,” Summergate Winery, 11612 Morrow Ave., Summerland, 7-9 p.m., $15, for full schedule of events and tickets: rygafest.ca
• RDOS — Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meeting, begins at 9 a.m., for details: rdos.bc.ca
• Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, purchase at: thedreamcafe.ca
• Outdoor Movie on the Barley Mill patio, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 9:30 p.m., by $10 donation to Boys and Girls Club Canada, full menu, beverages and popcorn available
• Maven the Raven and Dorian Goodwin at Cannery Brewing, 6-8 p.m.
• Summerland’s Agricultural Advisory Committee meets at Municipal Hall, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: EZ line dance, 11 a.m., crafts, 1 p.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 11 a.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland, scenic runs Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• South Okanagan Big Band at Oliver’s Music in the Park, Oliver community bandshell, 6:30-8 p.m., 6359 Park Drive, by donation
• Live@Time, featuring Two Crows for Comfort, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Live in the Badlands at Bad Tattoo Brewing, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
• Ryga Festival continues, “These are the Songs That I Sign When I’m Sad,” with Jane Miller, 5-6:30 p.m., Heartspace Yoga Studio, 10106 Main Street, Summerland, 5-6:30 p.m.; $25; Juno Award-winning folk musician Catherine MacLellan in concert, Centre Stage Theatre, 7 p.m., $30, for full schedule of events and tickets: rygafest.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main St., Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: French conversation, 9:30 a.m., beg. line dance, 3 p.m.
• Gord McLaren performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke contest at Princeton Legion, every Friday night, 7 p.m., winner of each week will advance to the finals on Oct. 21, for more information call Damon Bremner at 250-488-1795
• Blue Moon Marquee at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32, purchase at: thedreamcafe.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Downtown Penticton Association
presents Music in the Park with Josh Smith, Gyro Park, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
• Ryga Festival continues, singing workshop with Jane Miller, Summerland Arts Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $25; The Theatre Trail, staggered start times in various downtown Summerland locations, begins at 1 p.m., $15; Juno Award-winning Indigenous artist Celeigh Cardinal live at Centre Stage Theatre, 7 p.m., $30, for full schedule of events and tickets: rygafest.ca
• Summerland Community Centre presents BBQ Cook-Off Fundraiser, 12:30-4 p.m. 10 competitors, music by Moving Lines, bouncy catle for the kids, $5 per person (no food) or $12 (with food) advance tickets available from the community centre, for more details, email: summerlandcommunitycentre@gmail.com
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., free bicycle valet service courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Witch Profit at The Dream Café, 6 p.m., purchase tickets at: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Roller Skate presents Night at the Roller Rink at Penticton Skate Park, family skate, 5-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, 7-9 p.m., admission $15 (ages 14 and up) and $10 (ages 13 and under), rentals available
• Oliver Community Arts Council and Oliver Parks and Recreation present “Roots & Fruits Expo,” downtown Oliver, parade begins at 10:30 a.m., activities follow at Oliver Community Park and Hall featuring music with Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz, 13 Broken Bones, Rebel Luv, Bagentima, MadHoney, food trucks, market, tattoos, bike parade, pie eating contest, gold panning, for a full schedule visit: oliverrootsandfruits.com
• Festival of Friends at 1425 Highway 3, Cawston, 1 p.m. until late, open mic 2-5 p.m., potluck-style dinner, 5 p.m., live music with Midnight Special Band and Cawston’s own BC Banger, overnight camping available, $10 donation for music
• Okanagan Art Exhibit at District Wine Cillage centre plaza, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• The Blueshound play at the Wrong Turn Cafe in Keremeos, 7:30 p.m.
• The Yard Katz perform at Barley Mill Brew Pub, doors open at 5 p.m., $20
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner featuring ribs with corn, 5:30 p.m., live music with Thirteen Broken Bones, 6:30 p.m.
• Solo performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18, Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit: freshbctalentquest.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series, Too Crows for Comfort, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
Sunday, Aug. 21
• Ryga Festival concludes, final day, Hootenanny Extravaganza in honour of the late Dick Clements, Summerland Legion, 14205 Rosedale Ave., bring along an instrument and sing along, 2-4 p.m., pay as you choose, full schedule of events: rygafest.ca
• Penticton Speedway avion sprint cars, street stocks and hornets, 7 p.m.
• Summerland Sunday Market by Rotary, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• Two Crows for Comfort performs at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street, near the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all
proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series, Shalisa, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
Monday, Aug. 22
• Oliver Council meets in council chambers, 6173 Kootenay Street, 6 p.m.
• Summerland Council meets at Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m. to view the meeting visit Summerland’s YouTube station
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Monday breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
