Federal officials sat down for a second virtual meeting this week with local politicians responsible for some of the areas proposed for inclusion in a new South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park Reserve.
“A number of questions regarding operational issues were discussed. While Parks Canada does have operational experience at other sites, and will share examples at future meetings, the unique issues specific to the South Okanagan-Similkameen will be explored in detail through an extensive park management planning process held with local government and the public, after the proposed national park reserve is established,” Parks Canada said in a press release.
“In response to concern from local residents over rumours of expropriation of land, Parks Canada confirmed once again that there will be no expropriation of private lands; any acquisition of private property will occur on a willing seller-willing buyer basis. Once the proposed national park reserve is established, Crown land, including provincial protected areas within the boundary would be transferred to the Government of
In attendance for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were Area B (Cawston) Director George Bush; Area C (rural Oliver) Director Rick Knodel; and RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. Staff from the RDOS and senior governments were also present.
Parks Canada is also meeting separately with the B.C. government and local First Nations leaders.
The proposed park, which is still years away from opening, would cover about 270 square kilometres over a finger-shaped area roughly between highways 3 and 97 from Keremeos to the Canada-U.S. border. It's centred on Mount Kobau, and described as a national park reserve to acknowledge First Nations' claims to land inside its boundaries.